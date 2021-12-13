Telemus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 106,840 ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 1.29% of ProShares Short Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Dow30 by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,323,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA:DOG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,626. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $40.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

