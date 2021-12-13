Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Purchases New Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,261,000. Republic Services makes up about 4.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 80,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 166,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.48. 2,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

