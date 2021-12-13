Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post sales of $17.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.97 billion and the highest is $17.51 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $16.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.92 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.44 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.26.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 290,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.14. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

