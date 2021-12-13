Zacks: Analysts Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,735.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 99,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 94,291 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $22,445,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 942,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

