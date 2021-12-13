Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Grange Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.
About Grange Resources
