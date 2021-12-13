Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USER. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get UserTesting alerts:

NYSE:USER opened at $8.38 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.