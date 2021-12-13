CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.22 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

