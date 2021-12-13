Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,987,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.78. 2,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

