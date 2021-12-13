Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 3.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.31.

NYSE FNV traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.00. 57,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.43. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

