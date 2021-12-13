NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.52

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 20245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXE. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

