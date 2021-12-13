$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap-on.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.00. 2,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.