Kusama (KSM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.41 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $71.58 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $284.23 or 0.00597199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.03 or 0.08072657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00077905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.96 or 0.99879803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

