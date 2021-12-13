Brightworth Acquires 2,739 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 0.9% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

NYSE USB traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.