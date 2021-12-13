B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $549,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $70.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

