Executive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $121,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,386 shares of company stock worth $49,327,073 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $21.76 on Monday, hitting $675.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,877. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $639.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.39 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

