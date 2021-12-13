Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 196,704 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196,704 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after buying an additional 445,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,395,000 after buying an additional 425,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. 179,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

