Telemus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $503.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,059. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $405.35 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.11 and its 200 day moving average is $498.44.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

