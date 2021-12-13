Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,456,653 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,456,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Investment makes up about 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $10,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BKCC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,247. The stock has a market cap of $319.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.