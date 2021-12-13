iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Telemus Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of FLOT stock remained flat at $$50.65 on Monday. 547,283 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.