Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.44. 3,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,416. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

