Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.15. 17,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,074. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $252.51 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.74 and its 200 day moving average is $354.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

