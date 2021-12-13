Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned 0.05% of Masco worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,512. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

