Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,460,173. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

