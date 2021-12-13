Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $168.01. 9,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,425. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.