Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $12.72

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $13.15. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 9,096 shares traded.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

