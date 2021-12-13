Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,262 shares during the quarter. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $12,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 282,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,924,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $68.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.94. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

