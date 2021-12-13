iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Down to $30.68

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.68, but opened at $28.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 176,921 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $224,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,797,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

