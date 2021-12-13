Bank Hapoalim BM Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140,673 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 51,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 11.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 74,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $2,815,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 56.9% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $299.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.24.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.