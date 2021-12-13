GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Up 2,283.3% in November

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 2,283.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS GERS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,631. GreenShift has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

