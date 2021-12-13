Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up to $14.40

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $15.00. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 4,271 shares traded.

IREN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

