Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 3,183.3% in November

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 3,183.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,773. Waldencast Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

