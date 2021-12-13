Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MWWC stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,069,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Marketing Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is a technology acquisition incubator. The firm intends to expand as an acquisition incubator, purchasing companies, and patents built by passionate visionaries. The company was founded by Michael Winzkowski and James C. Marvin in 1999 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

