Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MWWC stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,069,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Marketing Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About Marketing Worldwide
