Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $3.05

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $3.28. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 28,665 shares traded.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

