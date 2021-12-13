Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

