Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 425 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

