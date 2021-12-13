Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.11 Million

Analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post $30.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.30 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year sales of $71.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.70 million to $112.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $488.38 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

In related news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 19.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 72,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,445,423. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

