600,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,880,000. Uber Technologies makes up 3.0% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after buying an additional 85,588 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 658,271 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after buying an additional 145,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 130,513.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 100,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 283,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,937,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

