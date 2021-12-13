Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $224.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Extra Space Storage traded as high as $211.73 and last traded at $211.72, with a volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.71.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.37. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

