Montis Financial LLC Has $20.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 17.7% of Montis Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,583,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 296,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 652,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.