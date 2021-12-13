First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kroger by 115.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 10.9% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

