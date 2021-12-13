First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after purchasing an additional 732,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $272.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.