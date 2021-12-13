Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises 4.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.07.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $168.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average of $160.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $119.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

