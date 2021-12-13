Palladium Partners LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 442.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $209.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

