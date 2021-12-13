Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes $534,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $243.84. 4,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,049. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.