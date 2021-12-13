Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 4,504 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Garmin comprises about 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average of $153.54.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

