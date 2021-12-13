Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Cut by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 138,528 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,281,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.1% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% during the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 61,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $115.77. 105,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,093,791. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.