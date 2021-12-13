Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $30.20 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.46.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

