Zacks: Analysts Expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,734. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.