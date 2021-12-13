$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UNM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter worth $154,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 247.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 465.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 289,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after buying an additional 699,437 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 6,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,913. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.