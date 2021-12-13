ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 903,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,571,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.53% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

